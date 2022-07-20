President Joe Biden’s approval rating was lower Wednesday than former President Donald Trump’s was following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In fact, Biden’s current approval rating is only one-tenth of a percentage point higher than Trump’s lowest ever rating in the The RealClearPolitics average of polls. As such, Biden’s low average approval rating Wednesday nearly ties Trump’s lowest ever average of 37.0% on Dec. 13, 2017.

The RCP average for July 20 shows Biden with a 37.1% approval rating. Meanwhile, Trump’s lowest approval rating from Jan. 6, 2021 until his final day in office was 39.3% – on Jan. 16, 2021.

That was just 10 days after the Capitol riot and only three days after Trump was impeached by the House for a second time.

Following Trump’s first impeachment, in February 2020, he actually reached the highest approval rating of his presidency. On April 1, 2020, Trump polled at 47.4% in the RCP average.

The RCP average shows Biden’s best average approval rating was 55.7% on April 7 of last year. It has steadily declined since.

The numbers in the RCP average are not skewed by outliers, either.

The final Economist/YouGov survey of Trump’s term showed his approval rating at 44%. An Economist/YouGov poll released Tuesday showed Biden with 40% support.

Likewise, Quinnipiac University’s final poll of Trump’s term in office, released on Jan. 17, 2021, showed his approval rating at 34%. The same pollster showed Biden at 33% on Monday of this week.

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval rating was at 39% in the final Politico/Morning Consult poll of his Presidency. The pollster’s latest survey on Biden’s job performance released this week shows Biden at 38%.

Biden’s new low in the RCP average comes as three new polls show support for the president has plunged.

The New York Times found Biden’s approval rating was at 33 percent in a survey released on July 11. A CNN poll from Monday showed Biden with 38% approval.

Meanwhile, the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds Biden with an approval rating at 36%.

