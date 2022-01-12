Biden’s Approval Rating Sinks to 33% and Five Other Big Takeaways from Quinnipiac’s Latest Poll

1. Joe Biden’s approval rating is 33%

Just 33% of U.S. adults approve of the job Joe Biden is doing as president, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday. Meanwhile 53% disapprove. The net -20 figure is worse than Quinnipiac’s last poll, which had Biden at -17.

The president’s approvals are poor in several areas, including the nation’s response to the coronavirus (39%), the economy (34%), and foreign policy (35%). Forty-nine percent of Americans said the president is “doing more to divide the country,” as opposed to the 42% who said he’s trying to unite it.

Biden is notably quite underwater among Hispanics (28% approval), which will be concerning to Democrats who view the nation’s growing Hispanic population as vast potential reservoir of political support.

The president’s numbers among younger voters are even worse. Just 24% of adults ages 18 to 34 approve of Biden’s performance, along with 30% of 35- to 49-year-olds.

2. Only a third of Americans want Donald Trump to run again

The Quinnipiac survey also asked respondents whether they would like to see Donald Trump run for president again in 2024. Just 33% said yes and 59% said no. However, 92% of Republicans said they want Trump to run again.

Trump has been opaque about his intentions, but the Republican nomination is almost certainly his if he wants it. Notably, 62% of women do not want the 45th president to run.

3. Republicans overwhelmingly say there was massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Seventy-one percent of Republicans wrongly believe voter fraud was widespread in the last presidential election. Trump has repeated this claim many times over. Many members of his party have been reluctant to say otherwise, lest they incur his wrath.

Amid Trump’s claims, a group of his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and sought to stop the certification of Biden as the winner of the election.

4. More Americans believe the biggest threat to the U.S. is instability within the country – by a lot

Just 19% of Americans say that U.S. adversaries are a bigger danger to the country than political instability within our borders. Eighty-three percent of Democrats believe political instability is the bigger threat, along with 66% of Republicans.

Although most members of both parties believe domestic instability is a greater danger, they are perhaps likely to think so for very different reasons. On one hand, 71% of Republicans believe widespread voter fraud occurred in the last election, which may very well undermine their confidence in the republic. On the other hand, Democrats may be primarily concerned with the ramifications of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

5. Most think U.S. democracy is in danger of collapsing

Given the above, it’s not surprising that 58% of Americans say democracy in the country is in jeopardy, with similar amounts of Republicans (62%) and Democrats (56%) believing this is the case. The reasons are likely similar to why most members of each party believe political instability is the biggest threat to the country.

6. Sixty-one percent place “a lot” or “some blame” on Trump for the Capitol attack.

Forty-three percent of Americans say Trump bears “a lot” of responsibility for the Jan 6. attack, while 18% he bears “some.” Just %% of Republicans said he bears “a lot” of blame. In total, 97% of Democrats said Trump bears at least some blame, with 85% saying he bears “a lot” of responsibility.

Forty-five percent of Republicans said Trump bears no responsibility, while another 29% said he bears “not much” responsibility.

