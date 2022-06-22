Kamala Harris’ Press Secretary Claims VP Shot ‘Nothing But Net’ in North Korean-Style Disinformation Tweet

Kirsten Allen, the press secretary for Vice President Kamala Harris, spread North Korean-style disinformation on Twitter Wednesday.

The representative for the vice president claimed her boss hit “nothing but net” in a video featuring Harris shooting a basketball that quite obviously rattled into the basket instead.

The shot was taken Wednesday afternoon at American University.

The fact the ball touched the rim is at odds with the Collins dictionary definition of what “nothing but net” actually means.

“In basketball the term implies that a player shoots the ball and gets the basketball inside the rim without touching the rim with the ball,” Collins notes.

In the video posted by Allen, Harris’ shot appeared to hit the back iron, bounced around the rim and then went in.

While it is impressive the vice president sank the shot, describing it as “nothing but net” is simply North Korean-style disinformation.

Mediaite combed through Allen’s career credentials, but was unable to link her to anyone inside North Korea. Still, her claim is aligned with tactics commonly used by Pyongyang.

For example, representatives for North Korea’s deceased former dictator Kim Jong-il once claimed he shot a world record 38-under par his first time golfing. CNN reported,

There was no independent confirmation of the circumstances reported by the government, which routinely touted the military, technological and artistic genius of the “dear leader” – even claiming he shot 11 holes in one in his first golf outing.

Harris faced scrutiny last year after she wiped her hand on her jacket after she shook hands South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.

US Vice President Kamala Harris wiped her hand on her trousers after shaking hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a press conference on Friday, sparking backlash on social media pic.twitter.com/s9ayVsN6vQ — TRT World (@trtworld) May 23, 2021

The awkward moment drew accusations Harris had been “disrespectful” to the leader.

North Korea’s Kim family has historically shown disrespect for South Korea.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com