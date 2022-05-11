Martha MacCallum Tells Viewers Not to Worry About Crime and to ‘Get Out There’ After Fox News’ Nonstop Fear-Mongering About Crime

On any given day, on any given Fox News program, there’s a good chance viewers will be treated to a segment about crime. The audience is often presented with shocking images of assaults, muggings, and brazen robberies occurring in large, Democratic-run cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia.

A Google video search of the terms “Fox News” and “crime” returns innumerable results of various segments about crime. Meanwhile, on Fox News.com, its domestic “CRIME” tag is populated with new posts several times each hour during the day.

The collective message of this endless barrage of segments and articles is that cities are simply unsafe places to be thanks to the irresponsible actions of progressive politicians who run them.

It’s true that violent crime is up in many large cities, and it is also true that some district attorneys have been way too lenient on violent offenders. But Fox News viewers who don’t live in big cities would be forgiven for thinking that if they were to visit say, any of the aforementioned places, the chances of them becoming the victim of a crime are actually fairly solid. However, they are not.

As it often is, crime was once again the subject on Wednesday’s edition of The Five. But in a twist, guest cohost Martha MacCallum suggested that the crime wave narrative is actually quite overblown because crime – at least in New York City – is not nearly as bad as it was in the 1970s.

“Here’s the problem,” she began. “We are still living in a post-Covid world. And it’s like an armageddon, right? Like, there’s nobody in places, there’s no one at the Best Buy, there’s no one in the subway, there’s no one in the office. Get everyone back to work. And these people will not have the ability, the freedom to run around the city causing the problems that they do.

“I mean, in the seventies, crime was worse than it is now. Did your father or my father say, ‘Oh, it’s really too dangerous. I can’t go to work’? No! No one said that! I think people have gotten so weak! People are so weak! It’s like, no, get out there, go to work, get on the train. It’s, ‘Oh I can’t go on the subway because I’m gonna get Covid, I can’t go on the subway because I’m gonna–just live your life!”

Jesse Watters replied by saying, “You’re one tough cookie, Martha.”

“Well, seriously,” she said. “Did your parents ever say, ‘I can’t go to work, honey. It’s too dangerous’?”

“Never,” he answered.

While it likely wasn’t MacCallum’s intention, her spot-on remarks about being overly concerned about crime – and yes, Covid, too (sorry, liberal friends) – pierced Fox News’ narrative of cities being hopelessly dangerous hellscapes akin to Hill Valley in Back to the Future II where Biff runs the show.

Indeed, if crime in New York were as bad as it’s portrayed on Fox News, its employees would be demanding hazard pay just for showing up to work.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.