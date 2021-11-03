Multiple media outlets have sounded the alarm for the Democrats over the party experiencing defeat in Virginia and narrow victory in New Jersey.

Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia gubernatorial race, while Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is projected to win re-election in New Jersey, becoming the first Democrat since 1977 to do so.

“Close Race in New Jersey and Virginia Unsettle Democrats,” read a headline on The New York Times homepage. The outlet’s election updates page read, “Loss in Virginia and Close Race in New Jersey Offer Democrats a Warning.”

“Tuesday’s elections left the Democratic Party reeling after one Republican won the governor’s race in Virginia and another posed an unexpectedly strong challenge to New Jersey’s incumbent governor, with the race still too close to call,” reported the Times.

“Races leave Democrats reeling, seeing a threat to control of Congress,” stated a headline on The Washington Post’s homepage. Another headline on the publication’s website read, “Reeling Democrats see a threat to House and Senate control as Republicans crack their 2020 coalition.”

“Democrats reeling from the party’s showing on Tuesday night were sharply critical of its direction and agenda — already the subject of months of infighting on Capitol Hill — concluding it threatens to devastate their efforts to hold on to the House and Senate next year much as it dragged down this year’s candidates,” wrote Post White House reporter Sean Sullivan.

“Democrats misjudged the mood,” stated a headline on CNN’s homepage.

“Demoralized Democrats need a reckoning after a rough election night that sent serious warning signs that they have misjudged the nation’s mood as their window closes before next year’s midterms,” wrote CNN White House reporter Stephen Collinson.

