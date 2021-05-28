Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene returned to her attention-seeking tricks Thursday night during a speech to an audience of supporters assembled for the latest so-called America First rally. During a largely incoherent speech that included a really bad Mexican Cartel accent, Rep. Greene explicitly compared Democrats to the Nazi party.

“You know, Nazis were the National Socialist party,” she asserted, adding “Just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party.”

This comment comes a week after she was widely condemned for comparing public health practices designed to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 to the Holocaust, which she has only continued to ramp up. Oh, and at the same event, Rep. Matt Gaetz argued that rally-goers had an “obligation” to use the Second Amendment (right to bear arms) to go after Silicon Valley.

Rep. Taylor Greene has become a lightning rod for media attention because she seems to understand very well the current dynamic at play: the more over the top and unhinged comments she makes, the more press she receives. This raises a key question in journalistic ethics about the responsibility of news reporters to give oxygen to such wild and irresponsible rhetoric and amplifying her words to a deleterious effect.

But there is also the perhaps greater concern that ignoring the very dangerous speech that suggests political rivals are similar in any way to those responsible for the systematic killing of 6 million Jews would allow dangerous levels of hate to grow. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and this post’s goal, at least, is to bring attention to really awful commentary.

There is little question that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s loose usage of “Nazi” propaganda to hurt her political rivals is dangerous. One is reminded of a corollary to Godwin’s Law, which states that “as an Internet discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler increases, and whoever makes that comparison has automatically ‘lost’ whatever debate was in progress.”

Extending this axiom to Rep. Taylor Greene, her calling Democrats “Nazis” for any reason, does, in fact, make her a loser.

Watch above via YouTube.

