Former Vice President Al Gore praised Joe Biden and touted the first seven weeks of his presidency as “off to a stronger start” than any of his predecessors since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

The two-term running mate of Bill Clinton and environmental activist offered his rosy assessment of Biden to CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday night. Roosevelt, facing the depths of the Great Depression, famously pushed through 15 major bills and countless other actions in his first “100 days” and effectively created the political narrative that new president should focus on rapidly launching their agenda.

Lemon alluded to the dozens of executive actions, accelerating vaccine rollout, and the just-passed $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill in asking Gore about his impressions of the past few weeks.

“First of all, I am so proud of President Joe Biden, really and truly, this is not a partisan comment,” Gore replied. “Our country needs this kind of leadership. I honestly think he is off to a stronger start in the first 50-some-odd days of any president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. I really — I see it.”

“He’s offering healing words to the country and he’s trying to encourage people to get vaccinated,” Gore added. “He’s going out there and promoting the vaccination program and making sure that the economic rescue is fully implemented.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

