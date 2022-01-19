Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller asked President Joe Biden on Wednesday whether he overpromised in terms of what he can accomplish as president.

Miller, who got the first question during Biden’s first White House press conference in several months and his first in 2022, told the president, “I wanted to zoom out into your first year in office.”

“Inflation is up, your signature legislation [Build Back Better] is stalled in Congress. In a few hours from now, an effort in the Senate to deal with voting rights and voting reform legislation is going to fail. Covid-19 is still taking the lives of 1,500 Americans every day and the nation’s divisions are just as raw as they were a year ago,” said Miller. “Did you overpromise to the American public what you could achieve in your first year in office? And how do you plan to course-correct going forward?”

Biden sarcastically called Miller “an optimist.”

The president responded, “I don’t overpromise, but I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen.”

Biden went on to give a lengthy answer that related to Covid-19 and included lamenting about not getting Republicans on board with his agenda.

Biden rhetorically asked, “What are Republicans for? What are they for? Name me one thing they’re for.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

