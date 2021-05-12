President Joe Biden addressed the gas shortages and long lines at gas stations after a speech on vaccines Wednesday.

The Colonial Pipeline is shut down due to a recent ransomware attack and several states have declared a state of emergency over gas shortages.

One reporter asked the president, “What do you say to Americans who are worried about the supply of gas and rising prices right now?”

Biden said the administration has been “in very, very close contact with Colonial Pipeline” and added, “I think you’re going to hear some good news in the next 24 hours. And I think we’ll be getting that under control.”

The president also remarked that the ransomware attack shows the need for the U.S. making a “greater investment in education as it relates to be able to train and graduate more people proficient in cybersecurity.”

