President Joe Biden addressed the military offensive in the Gaza Strip when asked about the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine.

As Biden held a White House press conference on Thursday on the fallout of the Colonial Pipeline hack, he was asked if he thinks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has done enough to de-escalate the violent situation unfolding in Gaza. The president said “I had a brief conversation with him yesterday,” and that the intelligence community and the Defense and State departments “have been in contact with all their counterparts not only in Israel but in the region.”

“One of the things I’ve seen thus far is there has not been a significant overreaction,” Biden said. “The question is how do we get to a point where there is a significant reduction in the attacks, particularly the rocket attacks that are indiscriminately fired into population centers. I expect I’ll be having more discussions…It’s a work in progress right now.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]