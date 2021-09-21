Fewer than a third of Iowa residents approve of the job being done by President Joe Biden, according to a new poll by Selzer & Company. The survey was conducted from September 12-15 and included replies from 805 Iowa adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

A whopping 62% disapproved of his job performance in the same poll, which is considered the gold-standard in the state.

Selzer & Company is a polling outfit run by J. Ann Selzer, a highly respected pollster known for correctly predicting election results over the past decade or so.

“This is a bad poll for Joe Biden, and it’s playing out in everything that he touches right now,” Selzer told Des Moines Register’s Stephen Gruben-Miller, who also reported:

Thirty-one percent of Iowans approve of how Biden is handling his job, while 62% disapprove and 7% are not sure, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll. That’s a 12 percentage point drop in approval from June, the last time the question was asked. Biden’s disapproval numbers jumped by 10 points during the same period. In June, 43% approved and 52% disapproved. Biden’s job approval has not been in net positive territory in Iowa since March, when 47% of Iowans approved of his performance and 44% disapproved.

In March of 2021, the same poll saw more Iowans approving of the job that Biden was doing than disapproving, but the number of those unhappy with the 46th president has increased dramatically from 44 % to 62% since that time.

The Biden administration has faced a number of political blows over the past few months. The rise of the delta variant of Covid-19 appears to have slowed his administration’s mitigation efforts, which as of late spring had earned Biden high marks.

And the messy withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, for which Biden reportedly ignored advice from top cabinet officials, went about as poorly as one could imagine.

The ongoing influx of migrants to the southern border continues, with nary an abatement plan apparently in place, has only made things worse for the president.

