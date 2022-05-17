Biden Chokes Up Telling Story of Man Killed at Buffalo Market While Buying Birthday Cake For His 3 Year Old Son

President Joe Biden got emotional as he paid tribute to the 10 people who were killed over the weekend in a mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store.

Biden spoke from Buffalo on Tuesday after visiting the memorial site for the victims allegedly shot dead by a racist gunman who embraced the white supremacist “Great Replacement” theory. As he spoke to the anguish of families who lost their loved ones during the attack, Biden emphasized that the nation mourns with them, saying “We remember them. We’ve been reading about them.”

Biden proceeded to name the victims killed the attack, giving each a brief eulogy. The president became particularly choked up, however, when he brought up the story of 53-year-old Andre Mackniel, who died at the grocery store while he was buying a birthday cake for his 3-year-old son.

It was in that moment when Biden emotionally gasped as he said “[Mackniel’s] son is celebrating a birthday, asking ‘Where is Daddy?'”

Biden continued on with the rest of his eulogy — offering his sympathies for the others wounded in the attack. He also offered a full-throated condemnation for those who push the replacement theory.

Watch above, via CNN.

