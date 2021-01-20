President Joe Biden declared in his inauguration speech that American democracy would never be brought down by the insurrectionist mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to violently overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Reconciliation was the overriding theme of Biden’s speech as he called on America to move past its political divisions and unify in healing. Eventually, Biden turned to the Capitol riots — remarking that the ceremony was happening “just days after a riotous mob thought they could use violence to silence the will of the people, to stop the work of our democracy, to drive us from this sacred ground.”

“It did not happen!” Biden proclaimed. “It will never happen. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever!”

After giving thanks to those who supported his campaign for president, Biden turned and spoke to those who did not support him.

Take a measure of me and my heart. If you still disagree, so be it. That’s democracy. That’s America. The right to dissent peaceably within the guardrails of our republic is perhaps this nation’s greatest strength. Yet hear me clearly. Disagreement must not lead to disunion. And I pledge this to you. I will be a president for all Americans. And I promise you, I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as those who did.

Watch above, via CNN.

