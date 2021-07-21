Biden Encouraged by Fox News Hosts Telling People to Get Vaccinated: ‘They’ve Had an Altar Call, Some of Those Guys’

President Joe Biden said during his CNN town hall on Wednesday he’s encouraged by some recent commentary on Fox News telling people to get vaccinated.

A pediatrician at the town hall asked the president about misinformation on social media about the vaccines, and on what specifically the administration is doing to combat it.

Biden talked about the need to listen to the scientists and “not interfere, not rush anything.”

He also referenced his recent comments about Facebook — which he had to walk back — and said it’s the individuals spreading this misinformation that are “killing people.”

“What we’re trying to do is use every avenue we can — public, private, government, non-government — to try to get the facts out, what they really are,” Biden added.

The president then referenced Fox News:

One of those other networks is not a big fan of mine, one you talk about a lot, but if you notice, as they say in the southern part of my state, they’ve had an altar call, some of those guys. All of a sudden they’re out there saying, “Let’s get vaccinated. Let’s get vaccinated.” The very people before this were saying… I shouldn’t make fun of it. That’s good. It’s good. It’s good. We just have to keep telling the truth.

He didn’t name any hosts in particular, but Biden was presumably referring to comments this week by Fox hosts like Steve Doocy encouraging people to get vaccinated (Doocy encouraged vaccines back in May). Other hosts like Tucker Carlson have made a number of anti-vaccine comments.

You can watch above, via CNN.

