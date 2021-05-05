Biden Expresses Dismay at ‘Mini-Revolution’ in the GOP: ‘We Need a Two-Party System’

President Joe Biden expressed dismay Wednesday at what he described as a “mini-revolution” within the Republican party.

Biden was asked earlier in the day about the House GOP plans to oust Liz Cheney from leadership, and he just said, “I don’t understand the Republicans,”

After his address on the American Rescue Plan and fund to support struggling restaurants, Biden was asked by one reporter, “What does it say about [Republicans] if they oust Liz Cheney from leadership for telling the truth about the election?”

Biden said the GOP is “trying to identify what it stands for” and even called the intra-party fight a “significant sort of mini-revolution going on.”

“I’ve been a Democrat for a long time,” the president said. “We’ve gone through periods where we’ve had internal fights and disagreements. I don’t ever remember any like this.”

He alluded to comments made on TV by a member of the press the previous night and said, “As one of your said on national television last night, we badly need a Republican party. We need a two-party system. It’s not healthy to have a one-party system. And I think the Republicans are further away from trying to figure out who they are and what they stand for than I thought they would be at this point.”

Cheney is almost certainly expected to be ousted from House GOP leadership next week after her blunt comments calling out the former president and some in the Republican party for pushing the big lie about the 2020 election.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]