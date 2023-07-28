Biden Finally Recognizes His 7th Grandchild: ‘Jill and I Only Want What’s Best’

President Joe Biden officially recognized his 7th grandchild Navy Joan Roberts, daughter of Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, for the first time in a public statement.

Lunden filed a paternity suit in Arkansas against the younger Biden in May 2019 and won the case — she has since been receiving child support from Hunter Biden, which has also led to recent litigation.

Republicans and conservative pundits have criticized the president for not recognizing Navy in public statements. In the past, Biden has said that he has six grandchildren instead of seven.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” President Biden said in a statement to People Magazine.

“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter,” the president added. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

Per People:

A source familiar with the situation tells PEOPLE that the recently resolved child support dispute between Hunter and Lunden has dictated how the relationship has played out so far. “You have to remember there were some fairly contentious legal proceedings between Navy’s parents happening until just a few weeks ago. As grandparents, the Bidens are following Hunter’s lead,” the source says, adding, “They are — and have been — giving Hunter and Lunden the space and time to figure things out.”

