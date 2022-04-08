Biden Individually Thanks The Only Three Republicans Who Voted to Confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson

President Joe Biden directly thanked the three Republican senators who voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court this week.

Biden first thanked Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for “keeping the caucus together” throughout the Senate confirmation votes.

“Getting his vote across the finish line in a timely and historic manner. Just watching on television yesterday, watching when the vote was taken, the Democratic side, the way people — there was such enthusiasm. Genuine. You can tell when it’s real,” Biden said. “You can tell when it’s real. You did an incredible job, Chuck. Thank you so much.”

Jackson was confirmed on Thursday by a vote of 53 years and 47 nays.

Only three GOP senators, Mitt Romney (UT), Susan Collins (ME), and Lisa Murkowski (AK), crossed party lines and voted to confirm her.

Biden then turned his attention to Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and led Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

“You have a very divided committee with some of the most conservative members of the senate on that committee,” Biden said to Durbin. “It was especially difficult with an evenly divided Senate.”

Biden went on to say that he always believed a bipartisan vote to confirm Jackson was possible, prompting him to thank the Republican senators who joined Democrats this week.

“I hope I don’t get them in trouble. I mean this sincerely, but I want to thank three Republicans who voted for judge Jackson,” Biden said.

“Senator Collins is a woman of integrity. Senator Murkowski, the same way in Alaska, and up for reelection. And Mitt Romney, whose dad stood up like he did, his dad stood up and made these decisions on civil rights.”

“They deserve enormous credit for setting aside partisanship and making a carefully considered judgment based on the judge’s character, qualifications, and, independence,” he continued. “I truly admire the respect, diligence, and hard work they demonstrated in course of the process.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

