Biden Leads Standing Ovation for the Ukrainian People: ‘A Wall of Strength’ Putin ‘Never Imagined’

President Joe Biden opened his State of the Union address on Tuesday night by leading the House Floor in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian people as they face a brutal invasion by Russia.

“Last year Covid-19 kept us apart,” Biden said to open his speech. “This year we are finally together again.”

“Tonight, we meet as Democrats, Republicans and independents, but most importantly as Americans,” he continued. “With a duty to one another to the American people to the Constitution. And with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.”

Biden went on to praise the people of Ukraine for standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his army:

Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people.

Biden went on to introduce Oksana Markarova, the ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, who attended the State of the Union as a guest of First Lady Jill Biden.

From President Zelensky to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination, really inspires the world. Groups of citizens blocking tanks with their bodies. Everyone from students to retirees to teachers turned soldiers defending their homeland. And in this struggle, as President Zelensky said in his speech to the European Parliament “Light will win over darkness.” The Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States is here tonight sitting with the First Lady. Let each of us here tonight in this Chamber send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world. Please rise if you are able and show that, yes, we the United States of America stand with the Ukrainian people.

Biden went on to condemn Putin’s war, drawing applause from both Democrats and Republicans on the House Floor.

