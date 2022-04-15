President Joe Biden’s popularity in polls slipping has become about as common as gas prices ticking up, but Biden campaign pollster John Anzalone claims it is Biden and Biden alone who could fend off a potential challenge from former President Donald Trump in 2024.

“A lot of us feel that if Trump runs, there’s no one else that could beat Trump [other] than Joe Biden,” Anzalone told Politico. He added that when put head-to-head, Biden “always” squeezes out ahead of Trump.

“Even at his lowest approval rating, he still beats Donald Trump,” he said. The latest polling from Quinnipiac University found respondents giving Biden just a 33 percent approval rating. Among Hispanic voters, his numbers are cratering even more with only 26 percent approving of his job performance.

Polling on Trump versus Biden in 2024 is mixed, but Biden is far from leading Trump in all of them. A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll last month, for instance, found Trump leading Biden by six points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup. There were also 12 percent of respondents who said they’d be undecided if faced with the same choice as 2020.

Anzalone’s faith in the 79-year-old Biden came with the acknowledgement that right now is a pretty “sour time” for Democrats, as the country deals with national crises like record inflation and continuing supply chain issues.

“No one’s going to sit there as a Democratic consultant and try to bullshit you that this is anything but a really sour environment for Democrats,” Anzalone said, later adding that Republicans are better at “branding” than Democrats.

“We don’t do a good job of branding. But, goddamn, man, you know, critical race theory, which literally just one day popped up in the American lexicon and — it’s not taught in any public school in America — now it becomes an issue. They’re really good at branding,” he said.

Anzalone again put his faith in Democrats though, claiming they “have the ability to keep the Senate,” something that is far from a sure thing, especially considering the Senate currently teeters on a 50-50 split.

“There’s a big difference between losing seven and 10 seats in the House and getting your ass kicked and losing 35, 40. … I think we really have the ability to keep the Senate,” he said, likely referring to Democrats winning the presidency in 2020, but also managing to lose multiple House seats.

Even with his faith in Biden and Democrats, Anzalone acknowledged right now is the “worst political environment” he’s experienced in the 30 years of his career.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com