Biden Questioned on Inflation at Glasgow Presser, Says ‘Things Are a Hell of a Lot Better’ Since Last Thanksgiving

President Joe Biden was questioned Tuesday on inflation concerns leading into this Thanksgiving.

At the president’s press conference in Glasgow, NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked about inflation affecting gas prices, rent, and the cost of many consumer items.

“When significantly should Americans expect those prices to come down?” he asked.

Biden said the “significant reason why prices are up” is that the pandemic has affected the supply chain.

Rising gas prices, he continued, are “a consequence of thus far the refusal of Russia or the OPEC nations to pump more oil. And we’ll see what happens on that score sooner than later.”

The president brought up price concerns Americans have heading into the Thanksgiving season.

Overall, Biden said, since last Thanksgiving “things are a hell of a lot better, and the wages have gone up higher, faster than inflation, and we have generated real economic growth.”

It doesn’t mean these dislocations aren’t real. They do affect people’s lives. For example, one of the reasons why I decided to talk about the need to deal with the operation and the gouging that occurs in some of the pricing of beef and chicken and other things, that’s why I indicated to you we’re going to look at whether or not there’s a violation of antitrust laws, and what they’re doing.

“The bottom line,” he concluded, is that “as bad as things are in terms of prices hurting families now,” no one would “trade this Thanksgiving for last Thanksgiving.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com