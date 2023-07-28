Biden Quips Republicans May Try To Impeach Him Because ‘Inflation Is Coming Down’

President Joe Biden joked that Republicans in the House would try to impeach him over declining inflation while touting his new “Bidenomics” agenda during a speech on Friday.

The president spoke at a textile manufacturer in Maine on Friday in order to promote his economic policies and take credit for growing consumer confidence.

As GOP leadership discusses plans of an impeachment inquiry over the Biden’s family’s overseas business dealings, the president joked that Republicans would invent a different reason for impeachment.

“While there’s more work ahead, earlier this week The Washington Post suggested Republicans may have to find something else to criticize me for now that inflation is coming down,” Biden said. “Maybe they’ll decide to impeach me because it’s coming down. I don’t know. I love that one. Anyway, that’s another story.”

Watch the full clip below:

President Biden: “The Washington Post suggested Republicans may have to find something else to criticize me for, now that inflation is coming down. Maybe they’ll decide to impeach me because it’s coming down. I don’t know. I love that one.” pic.twitter.com/IFwNVCo7DY — The Recount (@therecount) July 28, 2023

Earlier this week, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appeared to back calls from other GOP House investigators for an impeachment inquiry of Biden for his son’s foreign business deals. Members such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) have been calling for Biden’s impeachment since he took the oath of office.

During the second quarter of 2023, the economy grew by 2.4% and personal consumption expenditures, a key index for measuring inflation, declined from 4.6% in May to 4.1% in June.

