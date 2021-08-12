President Joe Biden praised health care workers as heroes in response to the recent incident in which medical professionals were threatened by anti-mask protesters in Tennessee.

Biden’s remarks came as he held a press event at the White House to talk about the lowering of prescription drug prices and the FDA’s upcoming authorization for coronavirus vaccine booster shots.

He began, however, by lamenting that public safety efforts and kids wearing masks in school has become a “political dispute.”

“This isn’t about politics,” Biden said. “This is about keeping our children safe.”

From there, Biden referred to the situation in Franklin, Tennessee in which anti-masker protesters were filmed screaming at medical workers for recommending a mask mandate to the local school board.

“And our health care workers are heroes,” Biden said. “They were the heroes when there was no vaccine. Many of them gave their lives trying to save others, and they’re heroes again with the vaccine.”

Biden continued by saying health care workers remain in the trenches to care for people who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. He also issued praise to other local leaders who’ve stood up to “governors politicizing mask protection for our kids.”

“Thank God that we have heroes like you,” Biden said. “I stand with you all, and America should as well.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

