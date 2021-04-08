President Joe Biden gave a speech at the White House to promote his executive orders for gun control while urging America to take action and halt the “epidemic” of gun violence.

Biden led his address by pronouncing gun violence a “public health crisis,” and he slammed the “phony arguments” that his call for increased gun law enforcement and action against “ghost guns” would infringe upon the Second Amendment.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic,” he said, “and it’s an international embarrassment.”

Biden used his speech to address the shooting deaths of 5 people in South Carolina earlier today, which comes shortly after the shootings in Atlanta and Boulder. As he commemorated the victims of gun violence, Biden offered his thanks to their families for their “courage” in speaking out and demanding action to prevent another massacre.

“This is an epidemic, for God’s sake!” Biden said. “And it has to stop.”

The speech went on with Biden elaborating on his executive actions, but he also urged Congress to take greater action against gun violence.

“Enough prayers,” he said. “Time for some action.”

Watch above, via CNN.

