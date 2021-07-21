Biden Says If Filibuster Is Eliminated, ‘You’re Going to Throw the Entire Congress Into Chaos and Nothing Will Get Done’

CNN’s Don Lemon confronted President Joe Biden during Wednesday’s town hall about killing the filibuster.

Many Democrats have said the filibuster should be nuked because of Republicans blocking legislation, but some Democrats like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have opposed such a move.

One town hall attendee asked the president if it’s “logical to get rid of the filibuster” in the name of protecting democracy and voting rights.

Biden continued to decry election laws pushed by Republicans across the country and called it “Jim Crow on steroids.”

He went on to criticize “abuse of the filibuster” and suggested the Senate should go back to the days of having to “stand on the floor and hold the floor.”

Lemon jumped in at one point to question him on this:

What difference does that make — if you hold the floor for a day or a year, what difference does it make? Here’s the thing for me. You talked about people — and this is important for people who look like me. My grandmother would sit around when I was a kid — 5th grade, had a 5th grade education. I learned that she couldn’t read when I was doing my homework. She would tell me stories about people asking her to count the number of jelly beans in the jar… So why is protecting the filibuster, is that more important than protecting voting rights, especially for people who fought and died for that?

“No, it’s not,” Biden responded.

He continued advocating for the voting rights legislation pushed by Democrats and said he doesn’t “want the debate to only be about whether or not we have a filibuster or exception to the filibuster or going back to the way the filibuster had to be used before.”

“But isn’t that the only way you’re going to get it done right now?” Lemon asked.

“No, I don’t believe that,” the president said. “I think we can get it done.”

“If you agree with the former president — as you call him your old boss — that it’s a relic of Jim Crow…” Lemon started to say, referencing comments from former President Barack Obama.

“It is,” Biden said.

“If it’s a relic of Jim Crow, it’s been used to fight against civil rights legislation historically, why protect it?” Lemon asked.

“There’s no reason to protect it other than you’re going to throw the entire Congress into chaos and nothing will get done,” Biden answered. “Nothing at all will get done.”

