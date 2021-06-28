President Joe Biden met with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in the White House on Monday.

During a brief pool spray, Biden thanked Rivlin “for your dedication to strengthening the relationship between the United States and Israel.”

The president said that his commitment to Israel is “ironclad.”

“Today we’re going to be discussing a broad range of challenges, including Iran,” Biden continued. “What I can say to you, Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch, as they say.”

The president also addressed the U.S. air strikes he ordered against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups

“I directed last night’s air strikes targeting sites used by the Iranian-backed malitia group responsible for recent attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq. I have that authority under Article II, and even those up on the Hill who are reluctant to acknowledge that have acknowledged that’s the case,” Biden said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com