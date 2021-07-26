President Joe Biden chewed out a reporter for asking him a question about the Department of Veterans Affairs’ new rules requiring their health care workers follow a vaccine mandate.

The flare-up occurred as Biden hosted Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in the Oval Office on Monday. Biden took a number of questions from the press pool where he discussed America’s relationship with Iraq, and he outlined his approach to dealing with any future violence from ISIS in the Middle East.

As White House aides urged the press to leave the room, NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell tried to ask Biden a question about VA Secretary Denis McDonough’s announcement that the department will make Covid vaccines mandatory for their front-line workers. McDonough defended the mandate by citing the need for the department’s employees to take maximum protection against the contagious Delta variant.

Biden admonished O’Donnell over her question — apparently irritated that it wasn’t related to Iraq.

You are such a pain in the neck, but I’m going to answer your question because we’ve known each other so long. It has nothing to do with Iraq…Yes, Veteran Affairs is going to, in fact, require that all doctors working in their facilities are gonna have to be vaccinated.

