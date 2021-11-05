Biden Supporters Get #ThankYouBrandon Trending After Latest Jobs Report

Supporters of President Joe Biden are starting to appropriate the “Let’s Go Brandon” meme to praise the president.

“Let’s Go Brandon” has become a coded way to say “Fuck Joe Biden” because of a sports reporter mishearing what chanting NASCAR fans were saying. The phrase has gone through multiple news cycles already, with a number of Republicans saying it and a Southwest pilot recently coming under fire for allegedly saying it.

On Friday, the latest jobs report showed the U.S. added 531,000 jobs in October, which beat expectations and resulted in unemployment dropping to 4.6 percent. The number surprised even Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, who admitted “the economy is certainly growing and that’s a good story.”

The group Meidas Touch reacted to this by encouraging people to tweet with the hashtag #ThankYouBrandon.

Everybody join us in saying #ThankYouBrandon! — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 5, 2021

And lo, they did. As of this posting, #ThankYouBrandon is one of the top trends on Twitter.

With these economic numbers, I gotta say it, too. #ThankYouBrandon! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 5, 2021

Close your eyes and imagine a stadium chanting this after the Build Back Better Act passes:#ThankYouBrandon — Grant Stern is vaxxed (@grantstern) November 5, 2021

Someone should get #ThankYouBrandon trending for those amazing job numbers. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 5, 2021

I love how the left is co-opting the whole “Brandon” thing with #ThankYouBrandon, so now the “let’s go Brandon” chants sound like Biden cheers 😂 — William LeGate (@williamlegate) November 5, 2021

US weekly unemployment claims pre-Covid: 220,000

US weekly ue claims when Biden took office: 900,000

US weekly ue claims last week: 269,000 #ThankYouBrandon — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 5, 2021

I might have indirectly been the start of this #ThankYouBrandon hashtag. https://t.co/1a01loLDRf — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 5, 2021

Of course, the appropriation of the meme led to some eye-rolling as well.

I thought “Let’s Go Brandon” was truly the most embarrassing thing I’d ever heard, but man, the democrats can always outcringe the Republicans with this thank you brandon shit. — Alex Goldman (@AGoldmund) November 5, 2021

Republicans use “Let’s go, Brandon” as an in joke to get around saying “Fuck Joe Biden”, is pretty on brand. Democrats resenting this coded insult, then making a derivative, inverse compliment, indecipherable to the average person, to praise Joe Biden, is also very on brand. pic.twitter.com/hYQNlrF1iQ — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) November 5, 2021

“thank you brandon” is somehow even worse than “love trumps hate” — Tim Dickinson (@7im) November 5, 2021

