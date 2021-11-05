Biden Supporters Get #ThankYouBrandon Trending After Latest Jobs Report

Biden Approval Up to 50 Percent

Supporters of President Joe Biden are starting to appropriate the “Let’s Go Brandon” meme to praise the president.

“Let’s Go Brandon” has become a coded way to say “Fuck Joe Biden” because of a sports reporter mishearing what chanting NASCAR fans were saying. The phrase has gone through multiple news cycles already, with a number of Republicans saying it and a Southwest pilot recently coming under fire for allegedly saying it.

On Friday, the latest jobs report showed the U.S. added 531,000 jobs in October, which beat expectations and resulted in unemployment dropping to 4.6 percent. The number surprised even Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, who admitted “the economy is certainly growing and that’s a good story.”

The group Meidas Touch reacted to this by encouraging people to tweet with the hashtag #ThankYouBrandon.

And lo, they did. As of this posting, #ThankYouBrandon is one of the top trends on Twitter.

Of course, the appropriation of the meme led to some eye-rolling as well.

