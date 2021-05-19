Biden Tells Netanyahu He Wants ‘Significant De-Escalation Today on the Path to a Ceasefire’

President Joe Biden pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu towards a ceasefire on a call Wednesday, according to a readout provided by the White House.

Biden has maintained a posture of public support towards Israel in its military operations against Hamas in Gaza. In a call between the two leaders on Wednesday morning, the White House signaled Biden was more pointed in his call for the bloody conflict to end.

Per the readout:

President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu today. The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States. The President conveyed to the Prime Minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire.

Moments after the readout of the call was sent to reporters, the Israel Defense Forces announced it planned to strike Lebanon after four rockets were fired at northern Israel from the neighboring country.

More than 100 innocent people are estimated to have been killed in the violence so far. According to local health officials, the death toll in Gaza is 212, including 61 children. The reported death toll in Israel is 10.

