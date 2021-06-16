President Joe Biden said Russia will face “devastating” consequences if they allow Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny to die in prison.

Biden held a press conference in Geneva following his meeting with Vladimir Putin, and he began by saying that he confronted the Russian president on his government’s human rights abuses against Navalny and others. After Biden vaguely alluded to “the price” Russia will pay should they continue to violate international norms, Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire asked the president “what do you say would happen if opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies?”

“I made it clear to him that I believe the consequences of that would be devastating for Russia,” Biden said. He referred to the Russian government’s past attempts to assassinate Navalny by speaking of how it violates international norms against chemical weapons.

I don’t have any problem with doing business with Russia as long as they do it based on international norms. It’s in our interest to see the Russian people do well economically. I don’t have a problem with them. But if they do not act according to international norms, then guess what? That won’t happen with us and it won’t happen with other nations.

Biden’s remarks come days after Putin gave an interview to NBC where he refused to guarantee that Navalny would leave prison alive. They also come after Putin held his own post-summit press conference, and he was interrogated by reporters over his suppression of opposition and Russia’s affronts to human rights.

Watch above, via Fox News.

