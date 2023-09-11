Biden White House Skewered for ‘Tone Deaf’ Celebration of Saudi Investment In His ‘Signature Initiative’ on 9/11

The Biden administration is under fire for a tweet from a National Security Council spokeswoman celebrating Saudi Arabia’s investment in the president’s “signature initiative” on Monday, the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

“We welcome this weekend’s announcement by Saudi Arabia committing $20 billion to support President Biden’s signature initiative, the Partnership for Global Infrastructure (PGI),” tweeted Adrienne Watson just 20 minutes to the minute that United Airlines 175 crashed into the World Trade Center’s South Tower 22 years ago.

We welcome this weekend’s announcement by Saudi Arabia committing $20 billion to support President Biden’s signature initiative, the Partnership for Global Infrastructure (PGI). — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) September 11, 2023

Saudi Arabia’s role in the attacks has long been disputed, but 15 of the 19 hijackers, as well as mastermind Osama bin Laden, were all Saudis, and evidence has pointed toward some connections between the Saudi government and the terrorists involved in the attacks.

Those connections drove the bipartisan criticism of Watson and her bosses on Monday.

“Couldn’t even wait a day. Incredible.” replied The Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein.

Couldn't even wait a day. Incredible. https://t.co/7cvGF0neuK — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) September 11, 2023

“The White House going out of its way to praise Saudi Arabia on 9/11 is … a choice,” observed former Politico editor and historian Garrett Graff, the author of The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11.

The White House going out of its way to praise Saudi Arabia on 9/11 is … a choice. https://t.co/XLAODvNHOa — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) September 11, 2023

One RedState writer challenged his followers to “Name an administration more tone-deaf than this one,” while Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) communications director blasted the administration for either having “no self awareness” or just not caring about the anniversary.

Name an administration more tone-deaf than this one. She posted this on *9/11* https://t.co/HDPFBGgzPS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 11, 2023

So the Biden Admin either has no self awareness or they just don't care. Either option is bad. https://t.co/5XHmhFtUaG — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 11, 2023

Biden issued a proclamation on Monday stating that “Twenty-two years ago — on September 11, 2001 — 2,977 precious lives were stolen from us in attacks of deliberate evil on our Nation.”

“On the National Days of Prayer and Remembrance, we come together to renew our sacred vow: Never forget.” he continued. “Never forget the parents, children, spouses, friends, and loved ones we lost that day. Never forget the heroes who stepped up to rescue their fellow Americans and help our communities rebuild in the hours — and years — thereafter. And never forget our obligation to honor their memories and service by building a safer and more secure future for all.”

