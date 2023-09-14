Fox News’ Jonathan Turley suggested that the gun charges leveled against Hunter Biden could spell the end of his father’s political career on Thursday.

In an appearance on America Reports, Turley assured anchor John Roberts that President Joe Biden had the ability to preemptively pardon his son in the case, but also opined that it could come at the cost of his reelection bid.

“He can, I wrote about this over a year ago suggesting that if the president was not intending to run for reelection, he could pardon his son and admit that this was an abuse of the pardon power and say that his penalty will be to be a one-term president,” explained Turley.

He continued:

The pardon power has been abused historically by presidents to assist friends and family members. That included Bill Clinton, who pardoned his half-brother. So there’s nothing inviolate about the presidential pardon power. It is often been honored in the breach by the president used to benefit themselves personally or politically. So he most certainly can issue a pardon. He can do it prospectively. He doesn’t have to wait for a trial. I think that what you’ve seen with people like Clinton is they waited till they were literally leaving office to use that power for personal purposes. And I would not expect that the president could pardon his son and stand for reelection.

The charges against the younger Biden are being brough by Special Counsel David Weiss, who had originally struck a deal with the defendant to prevent the case from going to trial.

Biden faces one count of having made a false statement in purchase of a firearm, one count of having made a false statement related to information to be kept by federal firearms licensed dealer and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. Added together, the charges could result in Biden’s going to prison for up to 10 years.

