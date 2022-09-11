President Joe Biden gave a nod to Queen Elizabeth II during his speech to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Biden was at the Pentagon on Sunday to attend the ceremony in remembrance of the near 3,000 lives lost 21 years ago from the attacks on that building — as well as the World Trade Center, and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. As the president spoke of the joy and pain of remembering the dead, he recalled what the late British monarch famously said when she joined the world in mourning those who were lost.

“I remember a message sent to the American people from Queen Elizabeth,” Biden said. “It was on September 11. Her ambassador read a prayer of service at St. Thomas Church in New York, where she pointedly reminded us. ‘Grief is the price we pay for love.’ Many of use experienced that grief, and you’ve all experienced it.”

“On this day, when the price feels so great, Jill and I are holding all of you close to our hearts,” Biden added

The anniversary of 9/11 comes on the day that Elizabeth’s coffin was moved out of Balmoral Castle, where she passed away on Thursday as the longest reigning monarch in British history. The Queen was brought to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, where she will lie in state as the first phase of her final journey.

Watch above via CNN.

