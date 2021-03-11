Damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t?

Fox News’ Sean Hannity offered a begrudging “congratulations” to President Joe Biden for delivering his White House address on the one-year anniversary of the Covid lockdown without any noticeable flubs or gaffes, and then, despite that performance, proceeded to claim that “Joe is clearly getting worse.”

On Thursday night after Biden’s speech, Hannity conceded that the president’s 20-minute speech was spoken cleanly and clearly with no obvious mistakes. But to the Fox host, acknowledging that reality was merely an example of what might be called the soft bigotry of low expectations.

“But I do need to give Joe Biden a congratulations tonight,” Hannity said. “He stayed up an hour past his beddy time after days and days of practice. He was able to read from the TelePrompTer for almost 20 whole minutes without making a total fool out of himself. The problem with this is, ‘See, Hannity, he did it, he did it! Johnny hit the baseball! Good job!’ Is that the lowest bar possible for a president? Isn’t it a little kind of sad that we even have to wonder or even discuss it? It’s kind of sad to me.”

Hannity has notably spent weeks poring over the same few moments of Biden fumbling words, misidentifying a House member, and, most recently, forgetting the name of his own Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin. All of these instances, he claims, are evidence — according to his completely unqualified medical diagnosis — that Biden suffers from a degradation in mental acuity or fitness.

“Let’s be clear, Biden’s ability to remain lucid tonight for 20 long minutes shouldn’t be cause for celebration,” Hannity insisted. “This is a guy who is clearly not doing well and the last three weeks alone have been extremely alarming. That is the sad truth.”

“Now Joe is clearly getting worse and again what we have seen just these past three weeks,” before adding the inconvenient caveat “not tonight.” The Fox host then claimed, without any evidence: “He practiced and practiced and practiced and lo and behold he got through the speech without fumbling the ball.”

