‘I Don’t Think We’re Gonna Make It’: Biden Reveals Pessimistic Outlook for Keeping House in Dem Control

President Joe Biden revealed for the first time since the midterm elections that he does not think the Democrats will keep control of the House of Representatives.

“I don’t think we are gonna make it” Biden said in response to a question from NBC News reporter Pete Alexander — who snuck in an extra question about codifying Roe v. Wade at the end of a press conference that followed Biden’s bilateral meeting with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping.

“Mr. President, what should America expect from congress as it rates to abortion rights?” Alexander asked.

“I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions. I’m not going to get any more questions, I shouldn’t even have answered your question.

“I don’t think there’s enough votes to codify unless something happens unusual in the House. I think we’re going to get very close in the House, but I don’t think we’re gonna make it.”

NBC News recently updated their projections of a slim Republican majority of 219 to 216 though many races are still toss-ups according to 270towin.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com