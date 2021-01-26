Jen Psaki Walks Back Biden’s Comments About Vaccine Availability: ‘Every American is Not Going to Be Eligible This Spring’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is walking back comments made by President Joe Biden about when the coronavirus vaccine will be available to all Americans.

Addressing reporters at a White House briefing on Tuesday afternoon, the press secretary was quizzed about a comment made by the president on Monday — who, when asked when Americans who want the vaccine will be able to get one, said “I think it’ll be this spring.”

Psaki, on Tuesday, threw cold water on that notion.

“What the president’s goal is, is ensuring that there’s greater availability in the spring,” Psaki said. “He will push his team. He pushes his team on Covid, and updates on it, even when it’s a meeting about other issues. This is his focus every single day.

“But the fact is, is every American is not going to be eligible this spring.”

Psaki pointed to previous comments from Biden in which he said that the vaccine rollout will take a great deal of time.

“We are going to continue to increase supply,” Psaki said. “That’s part of it. And he has said many, many times it’s going to take months and months for a broad swath of the population to be vaccinated. But he would if he were standing here today… defer to health and medical experts to give their assessments on when we can reach the point of herd immunity.

Watch above, via Fox News.

