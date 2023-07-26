Jesse Watters Praises Hunter Biden Plea Deal Collapse: ‘We Have Not Had a Win… In a Very, Very Long Time’

Fox News host Jesse Watters is glad Hunter Biden‘s plea deal with the Department of Justice collapsed as he argued Republicans have not had a win in a long time, citing former President Donald Trump‘s recent indictments.

A plea agreement on three federal charges fell apart in a Delaware court on Wednesday and led to the president’s surviving son pleading not guilty to the charges against him.

Watters celebrated the news, claiming Republicans had not had a win when it came to “justice” in a very long time. Trump faces a number of legal indictments especially federal charges related to his storing of classified material after leaving the White House.

“I was happy when I heard it break. Americans are happy about it. We have not had a win when it came to justice in a very, very long time,” Watters told his fellow panelists on The Five. “They’ve been indicting Trump on a lot of bad stuff, and now we’re finally starting to feel the momentum shift. And that’s a good thing.”

Watters continued:

This deal was struck before the bribe document dropped the 5 million to the big guy. So the deal probably wasn’t even papered. This might have just been a gentlemen’s agreement. Let’s not put it in writing. So a lot’s changed since this deal was done. And they get out there and the minute it was scrutinized one little bit, the whole thing collapses. Justice Department said, ‘Oh, yeah, we might have to keep looking into this guy.’ And then Hunter’s attorney is like, ‘Well, the deal is off. You know, we’re not supposed to look into my guy anymore.’ And so they tried to put it back together and they went to chambers. They could not put this thing back together.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

