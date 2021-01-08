Joe Biden Reveals He Considered Bernie Sanders for Labor Secretary: Most ‘Passionate, Devoted Ally to the Working People’

President-elect Joe Biden revealed on Friday that he strongly considered nominating Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for Labor Secretary, citing his dedication to working Americans.

After praising Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who will ultimately become Biden’s Labor Secretary, the president-elect announced that he had previously considered nominating Sanders prior to the Democrats’ Georgia Senate election victory.

“I can think of no more passionate, devoted ally to working people in this country,” he said. “But after Tuesday’s results in Georgia, giving Democratic control to the United States Senate, and a tie vote, Bernie and I agreed, matter of fact Bernie suggested, we can’t put control of the Senate at risk on the outcome of a special election in Vermont.”

Biden added that the two agreed to work closely with Walsh to address their shared agenda of protecting working Americans, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, which left thousands jobless month after month.

Jobs dropped this December for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic — and for the month alone, Nonfarm payrolls fell by 140,000, according to the department.

“I want to thank Bernie for his continued friendship and leadership, and I look forward to working together, along with Marty,” Biden said. “And he thinks I made a good choice.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

