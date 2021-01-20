Joe Biden Warns New Appointees They Will Be Fired ‘On the Spot’ if They Treat Any Colleague With Disrespect

President Joe Biden made it clear to his appointees during a virtual swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday that he doesn’t want them disrespecting each other.

As he talked about the need for his presidency to tackle multiple crises right away, Biden added the following:

“I want to thank your families for the sacrifices, but I’m not joking when I say this. If you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot. No if, ands, or buts. Everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity. That’s been missing in a big way the last four years.”

Biden also added that “I’m going to make mistakes” and told them, “When I make them, I’ll acknowledge them and I’ll tell you. I’ll need your help to help me correct them.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]