JUST IN: Biden to Lower Flags to Half Staff for 5 Days in Remembrance of 500,000 Americans Who Have Died From Covid

President Joe Biden is ordering all flags to be lowered to half staff to honor the approximately 500,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus.

The announcement was made by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at the outset of her press briefing on Monday.

“President Biden … will order all flags on federal property to be lowered at half staff for the next five days,” Psaki said.

The White House is further commemorating the tragic milestone with a candle lighting ceremony after sundown on Monday. He will also deliver remarks at that ceremony.

Watch above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]