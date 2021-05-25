A date and a location has been set for President Joe Biden’s first meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin: June 16, Geneva.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the meeting in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship,” she said.

Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan traveled to Geneva this week to meet with his Russian counterpart and finalize the details of the event, CNN reported.

The summit will come at the conclusion of Biden’s first foreign trip as president, taking him through Europe with a stop in the United Kingdom.

It will also be the first time a U.S. president has met with Putin since former President Donald Trump traveled to Helsinki in July 2018. That summit was marked by an extraordinary press conference in which Trump defended Putin against allegations Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

“I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” Trump said at the joint news conference after a private two-hour meeting with Putin.

Russian election meddling didn’t end in 2016. A U.S. intelligence report that was declassified in March alleged that Putin personally authorized efforts to hurt the Biden campaign and boost Trump in 2020.

When Biden was asked about the intelligence report, he said Putin would face consequences.

“He will pay a price,” Biden told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]