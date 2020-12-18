Just In: Joe Biden Announces Rest of His White House Press Shop — 11 of 14 Are Women

President-elect Joe Biden announced the additional members of the White House communications and press staff, and 11 out of 14 are women.

“These appointees are among a diverse and experienced team that is dedicated to rebuilding the trust of the American people amidst a pandemic and a struggling economy. In times of crisis, clear communication can save lives and keep families safe,” said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain in a transition press release sent to Mediaite.

“These staff members recognize the important role they play in communicating fact-based information to the public on behalf of the president and vice president-elect. They are respected and creative communicators ready to tackle the urgent challenges facing our nation.”

Amanda Finney will become the Chief of Staff for the Press Office and Special Assistant to the Press Secretary. Finney worked as the National Deputy Women’s Outreach Director for Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign and served as an organizer for former president Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. Finney is also a Fellow for the Presidential Inaugural Committee and worked on the digital correspondence team for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Rosemary Boeglin, who currently works for the Biden-Harris transition team and previously served as the Northeast Press Secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign, will serve as Biden’s Assistant Press Secretary.

Former member of the Obama-Biden administration and former Vice President of SKDKnickerbocker, Kate Berner, will act as the Deputy Communications Director.

Megan Apper, who previously worked as a reporter for BuzzFeed News and worked on the Biden-Harris campaign, will join the team as Director of Research.

Mike Gwin will act as Director of Rapid Response, Meghan Hays will become the Director of Message Planning, Paige Hill the Senior Regional Communications Director, and Jennifer Molina the Senior Director of Coalitions Media.

Kevin Munoz and Vedant Patel will become the Biden team’s Assistant Press Secretaries, while Michael Kikukawa, Amijah Townsend-Holmes, and Angela Dela Cruz Perez will work as Press Assistants.

Emma Riley, who has filled key roles on multiple campaigns, including Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, will become Chief of Staff for the Office of Communications.

Mariel Sáez, who is currently the Deputy Communications Director for the Presidential Inaugural Committee and served as Women’s Media Director for the Biden-Harris Campaign, will become the Director of Broadcast Media, and Remi Yamamoto, Clinton’s former regional press secretary, well act as Senior Advisor for Communications to the Chief of Staff.

“Restoring faith in government by speaking honestly and directly to the American people will be a hallmark of my administration,” Biden said in a statement. “Our communications and press staff are integral to this effort and are committed to building this country back better for all Americans. I’m proud to have them serve the American people in the White House.”

