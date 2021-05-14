Neera Tanden Reportedly Joins Biden Admin as Senior Adviser Weeks After OMB Nomination Withdrawn

Neera Tanden has officially joined the Biden administration, months after withdrawing her nomination for another position.

CNN reported Friday that Tanden is now a senior adviser for President Joe Biden.

A longtime health policy expert, Tanden will begin planning for potential policy changes that could result from the forthcoming Supreme Court decision on Republican legal efforts to strike down the Affordable Care Act. She worked in former President Barack Obama’s administration as the act was designed and implemented. Among other duties, the official said, Tanden will also launch a review of the US Digital Service.

This role, of course, is not one that requires Senate confirmation.

You may remember Tanden was picked as Biden’s nominee to be director of the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden was confronted by Republicans over past tweets saying things like “vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz” and that Susan Collins is “the worst.”

What ultimately sunk her nomination was opposition from Joe Manchin in an evenly-divided Senate. The White House withdrew her nomination on March 2nd.

