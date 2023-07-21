‘Probably, Yes’: House Republican Tells Fox News He Wants to Impeach Biden Over Unverified Bribery Claims

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Fox News host Harris Faulkner on Friday that he would impeach President Joe Biden over unverified claims that he received bribes from a Ukrainian oligarch while he was serving as vice president during the Obama administration.

The allegations came to light on Thursday after Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released a confidential FBI informant’s unverified claim that the Biden family received a $10 million bribe from Mykola Zlochevsky, the chief executive of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

The informant claims in a FD-1023 to the FBI that Zlochevsky admitted in a series of phone calls between 2015-2016 that he had to pay Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million each in exchange for pressuring Ukrainian government officials to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was reportedly investigating the gas company. The FBI wasn’t able to verify the allegations, according to the form.

Ex-Rudy Giuliani ally Lev Parnas provided to Congress the transcript of a conversation he had with Zlochevsky, in which he claims Zlochevsky stated that “no one from Burisma had any contacts with VP Biden or people working for him” while Hunter Biden was on the Burisma board.

Faulkner asked Biggs if there was enough legal evidence to hold the Biden family “accountable” and whether he would back efforts to impeach the 46th president in the House.

“You mentioned impeachment. Would you impeach the sitting president over this if it came to that,” the Fox anchor inquired.

“Well, probably yes,” Biggs responded. “There are at least seven or eight additional…in this year that Joe Biden was involved in Hunter Biden’s business. And this provides the quid pro quo. There are tapes purportedly out there. There’s 17 of them, which, by the way, is a number that they had redacted originally when I saw the document.”

He added, “And that leads us to move to an impeachment inquiry. And that’s really where the first step is. So you flesh it out a little bit more.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com