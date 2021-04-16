As recently as February, President Joe Biden decried his predecessor for the historically low cap placed on the admission of refugees into the United States. He proposed raising the cap to more than 60,000 this year, and 125,000 the next.

Yet on Friday, Biden signed an emergency determination that keeps in place the Trump administration’s limit of 15,000 refugee admissions per year.

The decision was decried by Democrats in Congress.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), herself a refugee, called the reversal “shameful.” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) called the admissions level “appallingly low.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) deemed the decision “[c]ompletely and utterly unacceptable” and called on Biden to “[k]eep your promise.”

As a refugee, I know finding a home is a matter of life or death for children around the world. It is shameful that @POTUS is reneging on a key promise to welcome refugees, moments after @RepSchakowsky @RepJayapal, myself and others called on him to increase the refugee cap. pic.twitter.com/eaxjHCUhrI — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 16, 2021

Dems not happy with Biden’s refusal to boost the refugee cap. Sen. Menendez: “your Administration is on track to fall well short of welcoming a scant 15,000 refugees for FY21, itself an appallingly low admissions level set by the previous administration.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) April 16, 2021

Completely and utterly unacceptable. Biden promised to welcome immigrants, and people voted for him based on that promise. Upholding the xenophobic and racist policies of the Trump admin, incl the historically low + plummeted refugee cap, is flat out wrong. Keep your promise. https://t.co/A82xYf1XpR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 16, 2021

This is a bad decision. Trump gutted our refugee program, a cornerstone of our global leadership and values. His polices can’t be the default we carry on—especially for the sake of “optics.” https://t.co/g7j4sxCpEh — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 16, 2021

In February, Biden decried Trump for cutting refugee admissions, noting the United States used to take in 125,000 refugees annually. Former President Barack Obama, in his final year in office, had set the cap at 110,000. By the time Biden took over from Trump, that number had been slashed to 15,000.

On Friday, Biden signed an emergency determination to speed the processing of refugees, but kept the cap at that same level.

The New York Times explained the decision making, based on White House sources:

The reversal on Mr. Biden’s promise to welcome in thousands of families fleeing war and religious persecution signals the president’s hesitant approach to rebuilding an immigration system gutted by his predecessor. But the delay in officially designating the refugee admissions has already left hundreds of refugees cleared to travel to the United State stranded in camps around the world and infuriated resettlement agencies that accused Mr. Biden of breaking an earlier promise to restore the American reputation as a sanctuary for the oppressed. A senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the decision-making, said the administration grew concerned that the surge of border crossings by unaccompanied minors was too much and had already overwhelmed the refugee branch of the Department of Health and Human Services. But migrants at the border seeking asylum are processed in an entirely separate system than refugees fleeing persecution overseas.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the refugee cap, which has sparked criticism from progressives, at a press briefing on Thursday.

“The President remains committed to raising the refugee cap, and I can assure anyone who has concerns that that remains the case,” she said then.

Journalists also called out the administration for keeping in place the draconian immigration restrictions that characterized the Trump administration:

This card-carrying refugee kid is deeply, deeply disappointed in this decision. https://t.co/1VIzpJusfO — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) April 16, 2021

Biden maintaining Stephen Miller’s refugee policy is not something anyone should defend. It’s a disgrace. https://t.co/XFwlrAVjBO — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) April 16, 2021

Absolutely shameful. I’ve tried to give the Biden administration some slack because you can’t do much with the system we’ve got in just a few months, but this is one thing they could do, they just won’t. https://t.co/i5eOFi883G — Adam Gurri (@adamgurri) April 16, 2021

