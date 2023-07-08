‘Sick Drug User’: Darrell Issa Is Confused Why Biden Still Invites His Only Living Son To The White House

Former Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) blasted President Joe Biden on Fox News for still doing public appearances with his only living son after Hunter Biden pleaded guilty last month to federal charges for tax invasion and a gun crime.

Last month, the Department of Justice announced that Hunter had reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors over charges related to one gun felony and his failture to pay $1 million in taxes. The younger Biden will likely avoid serving time in prison if he follows the terms of his bargain.

Issa joined Fox News host Griff Jenkins on Saturday to discuss the GOP’s attempts to probe federal prosecutors over their handling of Biden’s criminal case. The former head of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee referred to Hunter as a “sick drug user” and denounced the president for still inviting him to the White House.

“Whether Hunter Biden is ever jailed or not, he’s a sick drug user with lots of problems, including obviously a propensity for criminal behavior in the millions of dollars,” Issa said. “With the son pleading to, even if they’re misdemeanors, fairly significant criminal things that he did in tax evasion, why in the world would you go out of your way to have him at the White House showing that he’s still very connected to the big guy?”

Issa noted, “But we really do have to ask, why does he continue to put him on Air Force Two and an Air Force One? Why does he do things that create the appearance that he has real connections with his father and real ability to affect his father?”

Following the death of Biden’s oldest son Beau Biden from brain cancer in 2015, Hunter is the president’s last living son.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com