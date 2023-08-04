‘They Need Some Big Guy Merch!’ Fox and Friends Mock Biden for Embracing ‘Dark Brandon’ Meme

“Let’s Go Brandon” was a right-wing meme that was meant to mock President Joe Biden with a hidden curse, but now the Biden campaign is embracing “Brandon” in official merch — and the Fox and Friends hosts think that’s kinda dorky.

On Friday, host Steve Doocy introduced a segment that discussed a Thursday tweet from Biden declaring, “A cup of joe never tasted better,” with a video attached featuring Biden having coffee in a “Dark Brandon” mug. Biden then says, “I like my coffee dark.”

A cup of Joe never tasted better. Grab yours: https://t.co/4fbxCBQNPZ pic.twitter.com/s2qboyE7C1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 3, 2023

It’s funny! But the Fox and Friends roundtable took some umbrage over the president co-opting such a “vulgar” meme and embracing it — and raising money off of it. Host Brian Kilmeade, who said “Let’s Go Brandon” was “one of the most creative negative chants in the history of the world,” gave Biden credit for having a sense of humor about it. But guest host Carly Shimkus, usually seen on Fox and Friends First, thought it was a little forced:

Shimkus: So, “Let’s Go Brandon” was popular, is popular among Republican and Trump supporters. And it happened that… this is the difference. It happened organically. It was a trend that was started by the people. The only people that are tweeting the Dark Brandon meme is, like, the White House. It’s like, “Mom, Dad, stop trying to tell us what’s cool.” It just doesn’t really work. So this post is going viral for all the wrong reasons. The official GOP Twitter account posted this tweet, “Coffee is 30 percent more expensive compared to when Biden took office.” I saw others. One person tweeted, “This has to be a parody account.” And then another person changed the coffee mug to a sippy cup and then superimposed a bib and it said “The Big Guy” on the bib, people are going wild about this tweet. Kilmeade: That would be interesting to have a big guy mug. Shimkus: I don’t think that will be part of his campaign. Kilmeade: It’s just an idea. You can take it. Doocy: They need some “Big Guy” merch.

Whether they like it or not, “Dark Brandon” merch is raking in money for Biden’s re-election campaign, accounting for 54 percent of total revenue, according to Axios. So it pays to be in on a crude joke, especially when you’re the target of it.

