CNN’s Van Jones celebrated the new tenor of the Biden administration’s relationship with the White House press corps, by fawning over the basic back-and-forth between the two.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki held the Biden administration’s inaugural briefing and discussed a number of topics, including the “potentially divisive” impeachment trial of the 45th president.

Anchor Anderson Cooper asked for Jones to reflect on what he’d seen in the first hours of the Biden White House — and Jones didn’t hold back in praising the very ordinariness of it all.

“It’s just mesmerizing to watch a functional government doing functional government type things,” Jones said, before lapsing into a literal description of a normal press briefing. “I mean, just a press conference and a human and the person said words and the words made sense and then somebody asked a question and then the person answered the question and you’re just crying, just ‘Oh my god!'”

Jones’ over-the-top response to Psaki’s run-of-the-mill presser evoked the Trump administration’s initial, combative briefing in 2017, where then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer set the tone for the next four years when by angrily lashing out at the press while pushing an absurdly false lie about the Trump inauguration’s crowd size.

“And then, Biden…” Jones began, picking up his thought.

“This was like a Saturday Night Live skit,” Cooper threw in, chuckling.

“How long will this go on?” David Axelrod added in, joking.

“I don’t know, but it’s wonderful. Thank God, hallelujah and Jesus, I’m so happy,” Jones continued, at one point folding his hands in prayer. “And then you had Biden literally just swearing in the people and he was telling them to be nice to each other and if you don’t be nice to each other, I’m going to fire you. That was powerful.”

“And you also had a press secretary give a briefing on the first day and ended the briefing saying ‘Let’s do this again tomorrow,'” co-panelist Gloria Borger pointed out. “Talking about plans and actions.”

“She did dodge some questions,” Cooper noted, breaking in.

“She did dodge some questions,” Borger agreed. “But it shows you what experience means and how it matters when you have to pick up running a government without a real transition and in a crisis.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

