President-elect Joe Biden was confronted today by Fox News’ Peter Doocy about investigations regarding his son, Hunter Biden, but ducked Doocy’s question and simply replied he was proud of his son before walking away.

Biden was taking a few questions after his press conference Friday in Wilmington, DE where he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduced a few new Cabinet picks.

The video clip, aired by Bill Hemmer during his afternoon program, Biden on the stage, wearing his face mask. Doocy can be heard off-camera shouting questions at Biden.

“Did Hunter Biden commit a crime?” asked Doocy. “Have you spoken to your son, Mr. President-Elect?”

“I’m proud of my son,” replied Biden, who then started walking off the stage.

News broke this week that Hunter Biden’s taxes are under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware. President Donald Trump has tweeted his frustration that the FBI and DOJ had not announced this investigation prior to the election.

Earlier in the day Friday, staffers for Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, shooed away another Fox News reporter, Griff Jenkins, when he attempted to ask her about the investigations into Hunter Biden.

