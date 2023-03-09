WATCH: Biden Refers to Trump as the ‘Maybe Future President’ Then Quickly Offers Prayer as Audience Boos

By Sarah RumpfMar 9th, 2023, 3:41 pm
 

President Joe Biden mentioned former President Donald Trump in a speech in Philadelphia Thursday to promote his budget plan, calling his predecessor “the former president, and maybe future president” — a comment that drew boos from his audience and promoted Biden to say a quick prayer.

Biden was discussing his efforts to forgive student loan debt, a proposal that is currently being challenged in court, and made a comparison to the PPP program that provided funds to employers during the Covid-19 pandemic to allow them to stay in business and keep employees on the payroll.

He mentioned how he had been “running for office at the time,” referring to the 2020 election, and had had a “big fight” with Trump over the program.

“You may remember that I had a big fight with the former president, and maybe future president,” said Biden, drawing multiple boos from the crowd of Democrats and union members. “Bless me, Father,” said the Catholic president as he made the sign of the cross, before resuming his speech.

The PPP program had forgiven “a lot more” than his proposed student loan forgiveness, argued Biden, and 90% of that college debt relief would go to families making under $75,000 per year.

Trump had fired “all” the inspectors who were overseeing the PPP program, said Biden, and “now we’re finding out there was billions of dollars stolen, so my Justice Department is now going after them.”

