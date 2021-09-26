WATCH: Biden Tells Reporters He’ll Get Covid Booster Shot ‘In Public’ Soon And He’s ‘Optimistic’ About Negotiations for Infrastructure Bill

President Joe Biden talked with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House Sunday after traveling on Marine One back from a weekend trip to Camp David, sharing his plans to get a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot and his thoughts on the ongoing negotiations for the infrastructure bill.

CNN Newsroom anchor Jim Acosta introduced the video of the president, saying that this would be “a major week for the trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill, the larger $3.5 trillion spending package,” as Biden hopes negotiations can successfully avoid a government shutdown.

Biden was asked about when he would be getting a booster shot for the Covid-19 vaccine, and he replied, “at some point, I’m not sure, but I’ll let you know when we do it in public.”

“I’m optimistic about this week,” he said regarding the infrastructure bill. “It’s going to take the better part of a week, I think.”

Biden had acknowledged the the negotiations were “still ongoing,” said CNN White House correspondent Arlette Saenz, “as he is hoping that his economic agenda will be able to cross the finish line up on Capitol Hill.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had previously promised there would be a vote Monday on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, said Saenz, but Democrats were now saying that might not happen. Pelosi has said she would not bring the bill up for a vote if she didn’t have the votes.

“Moderates are still balking at that price tag” on the $3.5 trillion bill, said Saenz, and Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress “have a heavy lift ahead over the course of this next week” to get the moderate and progressive wings of the party in agreement.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com